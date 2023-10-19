Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The budget supermarket will open at Tweedbank Retail Park, but was not yet able to confirm an opening date.

Berwick Chamber of Trade and Commerce chairperson Stephen Scott said: “The proposed opening of Lidl is welcome as it will increase the choice for local residents and for people in the wider area who use Berwick as a place to shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lidl's position in the market as a low-cost supermarket will also be popular as most people are still struggling with the cost of living crisis.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl is planning to open a new store in Berwick-upon-Tweed. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lidl will join Asda and Tesco in opening large supermarkets south of the river, and there is also a Marks and Spencer Foodhall at Tweedbank Retail Park.

Aldi and Morrisons also have existing supermarkets in the north of Berwick, but there are few small supermarkets in the town, particularly in the town centre.

Stephen said: “I have two specific concerns about the provision of supermarkets. First, Berwick has a lot of them, which raises the question of whether yet another one will be sustainable in the long term or whether it could be the trigger for one or more to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Secondly, there is no supermarket in the town centre so, if you live in the town centre, residents are forced to jump in the car or on the bus in order to get daily provisions.

“It would be great to be able to fill this gap, which would also help all town centre businesses.”

Georgina Hill, county councillor for Berwick East ward, said: “I am always pleased to see new retail outlets opening and it will be good to have another one south of the river.

“What would be really great, and I know residents want this, is for a supermarket to open up one of their small, express stores in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wrote to one this week, who are expanding their smaller store portfolio, to encourage them to consider Berwick.”