Jobsons of Alnwick celebrates six-month success story under new ownership
After a significant refurbishment, Jobsons of Alnwick, on Bondgate Within, re-opened in March and has become a go-to shopping destination for locals and tourists for its mix of iconic luxury brands, affordable fashion-forward lines, children’s wear and gifts.
Rachel said: “From loyal locals to returning visitors and new tourists, we’re absolutely delighted with the fantastic response we’ve had so far and we’d like to thank everyone for their support and positive feedback.
“We’ve embraced change and we’re thrilled to now offer an even bigger variety of high-quality clothing and products at accessible price points. We want Jobsons of Alnwick to be a place where everyone can find something they love.
“It’s been an incredible six months and we’re excited for what’s next.”
Its big-name labels draw in loyal customers and the addition of sought-after brands have attracted a new generation of shoppers, with the store’s shoe and children’s wear collections being a particular success with shoe-lovers and families in search of quality clothing and essentials.
Jobsons of Alnwick also boosted its online presence with a revamped website, allowing customers to shop from the comfort of their home and enjoy free standard delivery on orders over £65 in time for autumn, winter and a busy Christmas season.
Rachel and her team will be hosting two charity fashion shows to showcase the best of Jobsons’ collections and raise funds for important local causes.
