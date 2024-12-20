Inkwell Illustration: A Northumberland boutique illustration and design studio launches
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bringing a unique storytelling approach to her work, the Northumberland based illustrator endeavours to help clients express their identity and message through her thoughtful and vibrant design.
Inkwell Illustration will offer a range of creative services – including, branding and creating visual identity, advertising design and custom illustration projects.
Alexandra, who holds a degree in Set and Costume Design from the University of the Arts London, has also worked as an avid classical artist, and has now transitioned her expertise into the world of commercial illustration.
The artist explained how she aims to create visual stories with her work, whether that be for individual clients or businesses.
“Every project has a story worth telling – my goal with Inkwell Illustration is to capture that story and translate it into beautiful, meaningful designs,” she said.
"Whether it’s a logo, a social media campaign, or a piece of custom artwork, what’s created needs to connect people on a personal level.”
The newly launched studio offers services on a project-by-project basis or via retainer, ensuring flexibility for businesses of all sizes. A range of Christmas cards have also been launched to showcase the brand’s illustrative style.
Alexandra has already added clients from a number of Northumberland businesses to her portfolio, including: Embers, and Eleanor’s Byre near Embleton, as well as the Pack Horse Inn, in Ellingham.
For more information, please visit: https://www.inkwellillustration.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.