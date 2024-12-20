Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexandra Robertson has launched Inkwell Illustration, a boutique illustration and design studio offering bespoke creative services to people in the North East.

Bringing a unique storytelling approach to her work, the Northumberland based illustrator endeavours to help clients express their identity and message through her thoughtful and vibrant design.

Inkwell Illustration will offer a range of creative services – including, branding and creating visual identity, advertising design and custom illustration projects.

Alexandra, who holds a degree in Set and Costume Design from the University of the Arts London, has also worked as an avid classical artist, and has now transitioned her expertise into the world of commercial illustration.

Alexandra Robertson, founder of Inkwell Illustrations.

The artist explained how she aims to create visual stories with her work, whether that be for individual clients or businesses.

“Every project has a story worth telling – my goal with Inkwell Illustration is to capture that story and translate it into beautiful, meaningful designs,” she said.

"Whether it’s a logo, a social media campaign, or a piece of custom artwork, what’s created needs to connect people on a personal level.”

The newly launched studio offers services on a project-by-project basis or via retainer, ensuring flexibility for businesses of all sizes. A range of Christmas cards have also been launched to showcase the brand’s illustrative style.

Alexandra recently completed some design work for Alnwick business, Embers.

Alexandra has already added clients from a number of Northumberland businesses to her portfolio, including: Embers, and Eleanor’s Byre near Embleton, as well as the Pack Horse Inn, in Ellingham.

For more information, please visit: https://www.inkwellillustration.com/