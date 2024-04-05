Humes Outfitters set to open their first English branch in Alnwick

A Kelso-based company is branching out south of the border.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 12:29 BST
Humes Outfitters, previously known as A Hume and dating back to 1929, stocks men and women’s country clothing, footwear, dog accessories and homeware.

They offer a range of services, including made to measure tailoring, formal wear and kilt hire, in-house alterations and personal outfitting appointments, and stock many popular brands, including Barbour, Birkenstock, William Lockie and Gant.

The shop is located on Bondgate Within, Alnwick, and the team are hopeful to be officially opening on Saturday, May 4.

