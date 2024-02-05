News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Health and beauty retailer Bodycare opens at Manor Walks in Cramlington

UK health and beauty retailer Bodycare has opened a new shop in Northumberland.
By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Feb 2024, 17:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The retailer is now trading at Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington, having taken on a 7,800sq ft unit that was previously home to Poundland.

Products for sale at the shop include skincare and bath products, fragrances, and cosmetics, as well as a number of household, holiday, and electrical items.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lee Farrier, head of commercial and workspace at Manor Walks, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bodycare to the centre.

Most Popular
Bodycare has opened a new shop in Cramlington. (Photo by Manor Walks)Bodycare has opened a new shop in Cramlington. (Photo by Manor Walks)
Bodycare has opened a new shop in Cramlington. (Photo by Manor Walks)

“As the landlord, we are constantly striving to bring the biggest brands to Manor Walks and Bodycare is no exception.

“The store will help provide the best shopping experience to the community and aligns us with our competitors.”

Bodycare was first established in 1970 on a Lancashire market stall by Graham and Margaret Blackledge and has over 100 UK stores.

The Cramlington store opened on Monday, February 5.

Related topics:NorthumberlandCramlingtonPoundlandLancashire