Health and beauty retailer Bodycare opens at Manor Walks in Cramlington
The retailer is now trading at Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington, having taken on a 7,800sq ft unit that was previously home to Poundland.
Products for sale at the shop include skincare and bath products, fragrances, and cosmetics, as well as a number of household, holiday, and electrical items.
Lee Farrier, head of commercial and workspace at Manor Walks, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bodycare to the centre.
“As the landlord, we are constantly striving to bring the biggest brands to Manor Walks and Bodycare is no exception.
“The store will help provide the best shopping experience to the community and aligns us with our competitors.”
Bodycare was first established in 1970 on a Lancashire market stall by Graham and Margaret Blackledge and has over 100 UK stores.
The Cramlington store opened on Monday, February 5.