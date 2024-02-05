Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The retailer is now trading at Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington, having taken on a 7,800sq ft unit that was previously home to Poundland.

Products for sale at the shop include skincare and bath products, fragrances, and cosmetics, as well as a number of household, holiday, and electrical items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Farrier, head of commercial and workspace at Manor Walks, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bodycare to the centre.

Bodycare has opened a new shop in Cramlington. (Photo by Manor Walks)

“As the landlord, we are constantly striving to bring the biggest brands to Manor Walks and Bodycare is no exception.

“The store will help provide the best shopping experience to the community and aligns us with our competitors.”

Bodycare was first established in 1970 on a Lancashire market stall by Graham and Margaret Blackledge and has over 100 UK stores.