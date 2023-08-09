Glebe House Vintage, which specialises in furniture restorations, homeware, and gifts, is moving to 97 Front Street from its current location next to The Bank House Club.

Owner Ami Wootton, 38, said: “I cannot wait because at the minute the shop we have got has not really got proper shop windows.

“The new shop has got two big windows so it will be exciting to do window displays at Christmas and Easter.”

The current (left) and future (right) premises of Glebe House Vintage. (Photo by Ami Wootton)

The shop, run by Ami with help from her mother, has been open at its current home for nearly 10 years, but has been having problems with the new restrictions its landlord has imposed on the site’s car park.

The last day it will be open at the current site is Saturday, August 26, and Ami hopes to open the new shop in the second week of September.

Currently, the address is occupied by a charity shop, which will be downsizing but remaining at the location in the other half of the site's space.

The new location will allow Glebe House Vintage to expand the range of workshops it hosts and provide a dedicated room in which they can take place.

Ami said: “We do paint workshops and I am going to have various other little crafts going on as well, so it will be a good space.

“We have always had workshops but we have never had a dedicated space for them.

“I am hoping to get a few more trades coming in to do workshops as well so it will be exciting.”

Ami thinks Newbiggin has been getting busier in recent years, particularly since the pandemic, and that more and more holidaymakers are visiting the town centre.

She said: “Obviously all small businesses at the minute are struggling with the cost of living crisis, so we need all the support we can get.

“Newbiggin is really good because there are not many empty shops, so it bucks the trend.