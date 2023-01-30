Murmur Joy Votive Scented Candle, three Pack Set

Calm the senses with murmur’s 3 wick Tranquil candle. Infuse your environment with a gentle aroma of sweet bergamot, calming lavender and musky patchouli for a warm and cosy evening by candlelight. Made from 100 per cent natural wax and embedded within a sophisticated frosted finish glass casing, the murmur 3 wick Tranquil candle boasts up to 55-hour burn times.

Relax in a tantalizing, joyous scent with murmur’s Joy Votive Scented Candles. Packaged as a 3-pack set, each candle boasts a gentle fragrance of citrus lemon blended with notes of ylang-ylang, complete with a soothing camomile base. The harmonious fragrance envelopes the senses, creating a calming atmosphere throughout the home. Each candle is comprised of 100 per cent natural wax, each with a 12-15-hour burn time, each placed within a sleek frosted glass casing for a stylish appearance.

Murmur spray

Infuse your living space with murmur’s Harmony Room Spray. Layers of fresh orange combine with deep cedarwood undertones and gentle notes of comforting neroli to create harmony throughout the home and a tranquil atmosphere. The murmur Harmony Room Spray is encased within an elegant, frosted glass container with a sophisticated silver spray pump for a sleek addition to your home.

Murmur’s luxury 500 & 1,000 Thread Count Plain Dye range is the perfect addition to any cosy and comfortable bedroom space. Made from high-quality Egyptian cotton, it boasts a luxurious feel for that ultimate five-star hotel-like sleep experience. Strong, yet soft and highly breathable, the range includes duvet covers and pillowcases, as well as fitted and flat sheets in various sizes. Available in a contemporary choice of ivory, white, and cloud grey, the set’s calming neutral colour palette is the perfect option to create a soothing atmosphere for any bedroom space.

Murmur Cable Knit Hot Water Bottle & Cover

For a sanctuary-like sleep, murmur’s new Calm Bedding range uses 100 per cent cotton percale, creating a stonewashed finish for a comfortable, lived-in feel. The rich, 200-thread count fabric is available in three soothing colours, cloud grey, linen, and white, for a comforting, calm sleep. Beautifully simple, the Calm Bedding collection provides a timeless base to accessorise with tactile and chunky knit throws and feature cushions for a sensorial sleep experience.

Indulge in a truly luxurious sleep experience with murmur’s Silk Pillowcase. Made from 100 per cent Mulberry silk, it’s silky-smooth to the touch and heavenly to lay your head on for a sensational night’s sleep. Highly breathable and naturally hypoallergenic, the pillowcase is renowned for its ability to help skin and hair retain moisture, improving your wellness routine throughout the night. murmur’s Silk Pillowcase is also temperature regulating and cooling to sleep on, promoting hydrated skin while you rest and recharge.

Available in a contemporary choice of white, ivory, rose and cloud grey, murmur’s Silk Pillowcase is a stylish choice for any bedroom space. Better yet, each pillowcase comes with a luxurious gift box so you can give the gift of healthier hair, and soft, hydrated skin.

Warm up the chilly winter evenings with murmur’s luxury Cable Knit Hot Water Bottle. Made from high-quality 100 per cent cotton, the cosy hot water bottle comes with a classic cable knit weave cover, complete with a natural wooden button fastening across the middle. Encased within the cotton sleeve is a 100 per cent rubber bottle finished with a secure top fastening, to ensure it meets all safety requirements.