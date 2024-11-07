Forage Lifestyle presents their biggest market of 2024 in Acklington.

The makers markets continue as part of a series at the newly refurbished events barn,The End Hemmel, at the Rigg & Furrow brewery and taproom, Acklington.

The Winter Market will see around 45 stalls on both days full of hand made products from makers, artists and small businesses from the North East and further afield- the perfect place for thoughtful shopping from independents this festive season.

After a successful programme of markets, which have seen over 1,400 visitors in attendance, Forage founders Ellie Davison Archer (homeware designer) and Steven Eyles (graphic designer) wanted to continue growing the events as a space for like-minded creatives and talented makers to showcase their products to an engaged audience and as part of a supportive, creative community.

The Forage Lifestyle brand was developed through their shared love of handcrafted objects, interior spaces and sustainable products, and initially formed as a pop-up concept store at other marketplaces.

Steven and Ellie have expanded the business by combining their event experiences and creative contacts to curate selling events of their own.

During the Winter Market, the Rigg & Furrow taproom will be open for artisan brewed drinks which can be enjoyed alongside some local street food in their rustic indoor seating area or out in the paddock itself.

The markets take place on Friday and Saturday, November 8 and 9, from 1pm until 7pm.

For more information about the Winter Market plus other events, updates, new product launches and more, follow @foragelifestyle on Instagram, like the Forage Lifestyle Facebook page or visit www.foragelifestyle.com.