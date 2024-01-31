Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located at Albion Retail Park, it is the organisation’s twenty-third shop and its second largest.

The store opened on Tuesday, January 30 after a ribbon cutting by Amy Wilson Herron, a 19-year-old from Blyth who receives support from the hospice.

Amy has a number of complex, life-limiting conditions and has been having short breaks at the charity’s children and young adults service since 2010.

The store was officially opened by Amy Wilson Herron (centre), who receives support from the hospice, dad Andrew Wilson (left), and sister Jasmine Wilson Herron. (Photo by Craig Buchan)

Profits from the shop will contribute to raising the £14m required annually to fund St Oswald’s Hospice’s work providing specialist care to people and supporting their families.

Andrew Wilson, Amy’s dad, said life would be “a lot harder” without the charity’s support.

He said: “It is a place I trust and I know that she is looked after there.

“I know she is safe when she is there and we can concentrate on other things. The benefit she gets from it is immense.”

The new St Oswald's Hospice shop in Blyth is the charity's second largest. (Photo by Craig Buchan)

Andrew added: “Come down and buy something for a couple of quid. It helps. And if you can volunteer to help, brilliant.”

Amy was also among the first customers at the shop, buying a Michael Bublé CD. The hospice has twice helped source tickets for Amy when he has performed in the North East.

Anita Ball, the charity’s director of income and marketing, encouraged first-time charity shoppers to try the shop, saying they would be surprised by the quality of items.

She said: “For anyone that has not used a charity shop, come down because it will really challenge some of the perceptions that you have.”

Artist James Dixon, founder of Lines Behind, designed the mural outside the shop and the detailing within.

Anita added: “In Blyth we have had a lot of support from the local community, playing out lottery and getting involved, and we have also had a lot of people that use our services as well, so it is really good to be putting some roots down in the area.”

The shop is supported by 20 volunteers so far, with the charity aiming to eventually have 50 people signed up.

Gail Sutton, who joined after retiring from the civil service, was “absolutely amazed” by the shop she will be volunteering in.

The 59-year-old from Cramlington said: “I am a charity shop goer. I spend a lot of time in charity shops. I go all over. I know them all.

“When you come in here you think ‘my god, this is like a retail store’.”

Features of the shop include a dedicated donation drop-off hatch, a coffee machine for customers browsing the book selection, and sections for clothing, homeware, books, music, furniture, toys, and more.

A mural has been installed outside the shop designed by Blyth artist James Dixon, whose company Lines Behind has previously worked with brands like Fenwick, Greggs, and The Great North Run.

The design themes from the mural continue on the detailing around the interior of the shop as well.

James said: “It is not just a charity shop that has been chucked up. It is an experience.

“It has got a warm welcome. It is community driven. That coming to the area of Blyth is massive, and I think it is going to bring people in.”