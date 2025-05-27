A thriving village store and post office in Felton including all existing stock is up for auction.

The rare opportunity has arisen for a business owner or someone seeking a lifestyle change to purchase Hillrise Store, complete with all stock and an existing customer base.

Positioned on Felton Main Street, Hillrise Store offers a wide range of essentials, groceries, household items, and local goods, while the on-site post office provides essential services to residents and surrounding village.

The business is on Rightmove for a starting bid of £145k.