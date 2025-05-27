Felton village store and post office up for auction with starting bid of £145k
A thriving village store and post office in Felton including all existing stock is up for auction.
The rare opportunity has arisen for a business owner or someone seeking a lifestyle change to purchase Hillrise Store, complete with all stock and an existing customer base.
Positioned on Felton Main Street, Hillrise Store offers a wide range of essentials, groceries, household items, and local goods, while the on-site post office provides essential services to residents and surrounding village.
The business is on Rightmove for a starting bid of £145k.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.