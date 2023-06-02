News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

FatFace to open shop in Alnwick

Fashion retailer FatFace has confirmed that it is opening a store in Alnwick.
By Charlie Watson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The high street retailer is understood to be openng a unit in Alnwick town centre but has not yet revealed where.

There has been local speculation that it may move into the former Joules unit on Bondgate Within.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is currently advertising for staff, including a store manager, team leader and several part-time workers.

FatFace is expected to open in Alnwick in the coming months.FatFace is expected to open in Alnwick in the coming months.
FatFace is expected to open in Alnwick in the coming months.
Most Popular

There is also a Fat Face in Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade.

Related topics:AlnwickJoulesMorpeth