FatFace to open shop in Alnwick
Fashion retailer FatFace has confirmed that it is opening a store in Alnwick.
By Charlie Watson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
The high street retailer is understood to be openng a unit in Alnwick town centre but has not yet revealed where.
There has been local speculation that it may move into the former Joules unit on Bondgate Within.
It is currently advertising for staff, including a store manager, team leader and several part-time workers.
There is also a Fat Face in Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade.