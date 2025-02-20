A dog-loving couple have taken matters into their own hands by opening a shop specialising in natural treats with a focus on pet wellness after a struggle to find similar products.

Located in Berwick-upon-Tweed, Hunter’s Chewsies is named after the owners’ own french bulldog.

The shop’s grand opening will take place at 21 West Street tomorrow (Friday, February 21) which also happens to be Hunter’s sixth birthday.

Owners Kerri and Andy Humble already run quirky gift shop Loop Emporium just across the road on West Street and have now committed themselves to providing 100% natural, high-quality dog treats and eco-friendly products with the aim to support pet health and well-being.

Hunter's Chewsies owners, Kerri and Andy Humble.

Describing the inspiration behind the business, Andy said: “Hunter’s Chewsies was born out of our love for dogs, especially our two frenchies, and our own struggle to find high-quality, UK-sourced treats locally.

“When the perfect space became available, we knew it was time to bring something fun and ethical to the local dog-loving community.

“Named after our beloved frenchie, Hunter, we’re launching on his sixth birthday because how many dogs get their own treat shop for their birthday?”

Expanding on what the shop will offer, Andy said: “At Hunter’s Chewsies, we’re all about natural, grain-free treats, eco-friendly toys, and fun gifts that put dogs’ health and happiness first.

Inside Hunter's Chewsies, 21 West Street, Berwick.

"We’re so proud to be part of West Street’s thriving independent business community, where local shops support one another and where Berwick’s dog-friendly spirit shines – many local businesses even welcome pups inside.”