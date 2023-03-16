News you can trust since 1854
Custom dress shop run by former Gap designer to open in Ashington

A new specialist dressmaker, offering bespoke wedding and evening dresses, alterations and dressmaking classes, is due to open in Ashington this weekend.

By Craig Buchan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:44 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:44 GMT

A ribbon cutting ceremony for Tony Joshua Couture with Councillor Caroline Bell and Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery will unveil the Lintonville Terrace business on Saturday, March 18.

After nine months working on the shop, owner Tony J. Sanna said: “I wanted to open up a place in Ashington because I think Ashington needs something like this. Plus it is good for the community to see new things.

“I am working a lot with the other shops around me. They are all helping me and I am helping them, so it is nice.”

Tony has had a 20-year career in fashion and is now opening up his own business in Ashington.
Tony began his fashion career in Sardinia then moved to China, where he worked for Gap and was the First Lady of Mexico’s personal stylist during the 2016 G20 summit in Hangzhou.

He has lived in Ashington for three years and says, despite high-end appearances, his shop caters for everyone.

The shop has taken nine months to put together.
