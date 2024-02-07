Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Couple Alex Wiper and Sean Wood, from Newcastle, have taken on a new venture by the pier with their first ever art gallery by the pier.

Northumberland Artworks takes over from the unit’s previous occupier, Matt Robson Artworks, and is situated below the Harbour Commissioner's office by the pier.

The couple are well set to take on the work, with Sean having already gained experience in running the pre-existing fashion boutique Marlow, which he took on with his mum and has shops based in both Morpeth and Whitley Bay.

Alex and Sean from the Northumberland Art Gallery.

Alex said: “It’s a new venture. We just wanted to do something a bit different together. Sean's parents used to holiday at Amble and we love the different beaches.”

The gallery showcases original and locally made artwork, prints of artworks and giftware such as cushions, mugs, laser etched slate, coasters and dinnerware. With it being close to the puffin tours, visitors will also be pleased to find puffin themed art and designs, making for some great memories and gifts.

Future plans are in the works to open more galleries, with one planned to go in the same building as the Morpeth Marlow store and the other planned to go on the same street as the store in Whitley Bay.

The gallery currently includes work by Matt Robson, James Driver and Ben Grisdale, with space for more artists to join them.