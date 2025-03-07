Councillor calls for temporary pop-up shop when Hadston Co-op closes for refurbishment
The Co-op store is to be refurbished, as neighbouring Widdrington was recently, with work understood to be planned from late April.
Local councillor Scott Dickinson has written to the CEO of Co-op Foods, urging her to reconsider the decision not to provide a pop up and to ensure local residents receive the temporary service they need.
Cllr Dickinson, who represents Druridge Bay, stated: “This has been the only shop for locals for decades, and the community has consistently supported it. The staff are all local and are wonderful people, so we really need a solution that works for everyone during the exciting refit.”
During the refit of the Widdrington store, a pop-up shop and community transport were provided from Hadston House.
Cllr Dickinson called for a similar arrangement in Hadston.
He expressed concern for many locals who do not drive or are elderly and visit the Co-op every day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.