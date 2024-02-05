News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Convenience stores in Ashington and North Shields to become Asda Express shops

Supermarket giant Asda is set to open a wave of new convenience stores this month, including one in Northumberland.
By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Co-op on Newbiggin Road in Ashington has been taken over and will be rebranded as Asda Express, opening on Tuesday, February 20.

An Asda Express will also be opening at the Shell petrol station on Beach Road, North Shields on Thursday, February 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is among the 110 new Asda Express stores that will open this month across the UK. The stores will stock up to 3,000 products.

Most Popular
Asda will open 110 convenience stores across the UK in February. (Photo by Asda)Asda will open 110 convenience stores across the UK in February. (Photo by Asda)
Asda will open 110 convenience stores across the UK in February. (Photo by Asda)

Andy Perry, Asda’s vice president of convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

“February is a transformational month for the programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

“The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

Related topics:ASDAAshingtonSupermarketCo-OpNorthumberland