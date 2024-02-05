Convenience stores in Ashington and North Shields to become Asda Express shops
The Co-op on Newbiggin Road in Ashington has been taken over and will be rebranded as Asda Express, opening on Tuesday, February 20.
An Asda Express will also be opening at the Shell petrol station on Beach Road, North Shields on Thursday, February 8.
This is among the 110 new Asda Express stores that will open this month across the UK. The stores will stock up to 3,000 products.
Andy Perry, Asda’s vice president of convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.
“February is a transformational month for the programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.
“The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”