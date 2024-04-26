Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2,500sq ft store in Blyth, at The Links at South Beach, had been announced when the retail and leisure venue first opened last year, and eventually opened its doors on Friday, April 26.

According to the retailer 15 new jobs have been created by the shop, which will sell Co-op’s range of food and essentials.

The shop also has a Costa Coffee Express machine, a soft plastic recycling facility, and a free ATM, with home delivery will be available from the shop through Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Mayor of Blyth Warren Taylor cut the ribbon on the new store alongside manager Kayleigh Davidson and some of the store team. (Photo: John Millard/UNP)

Kayleigh Davidson, Co-op store manager, said: “We have had a great response and we are enjoying welcoming the community into their new Co-op.

“It is very exciting to be launching Co-op’s newest store. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice, and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.

“With a focus on delivering member value, the people who own our business, our member-owners, benefit every time they shop.”

Ian Levy, MP for Blyth Valley, said: "It was fantastic to attend the launch of the new Co-op store which has now opened as part of the transformative The Links development at South Beach.

Blyth Tall Ship Sea Shanty Singers performed outside the newly-opened Co-op. (Photo by John Millard/UNP)

“The thousands of local residents living nearby will love the convenience of this new store and it will provide new local jobs for some.