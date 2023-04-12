Plans to close the clothing chain’s stores across the country were announced earlier this year.

In an emotional Facebook post, a member of staff at the Alnwick store wrote: “It’s with great sadness to say M&Co Alnwick will close their doors on Saturday April 22.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to ALL OUR CUSTOMERS who have supported us throughout this difficult time. I would also like to express my gratitude to my supportive, committed, loyal staff who have also been my strength.

M&Co in Alnwick is closing.

“Please keep on supporting us, we would love to serve you till the end.”

The news follows the closure of the Berwick shop, which closed its doors on April 4.

The closure of the clothing chain’s stores was announced in a statement in February.

It said: “Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.”

The company, which used to be known as Mackays, employed a total of almost 2,000 staff in shops across the UK.

It appointed administrators for a second time at the end of last year after collapsing in 2020.