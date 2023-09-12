News you can trust since 1854
Closing dates for Wilko stores in Ashington, Cramlington, and North Shields revealed by administrators PwC

Administrators have announced the date that some of the Wilko stores in Northumberland will close for the final time.
By Craig Buchan
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST
The homeware chain’s Ashington store’s final day will be Sunday, September 17, with employees working until Tuesday, September 19.

The Cramlington location will close on Thursday, September 21, with the last day for staff the following day.

The shop in North Shields is due to close on Thursday, September 14.

Wilko entered administration in August. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Wilko entered administration in August. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Other stores’ closure dates have not been announced but all are expected to close by October and 12,500 staff are expected to lose their jobs.

Wilko entered administration in August and, despite attempts from HMV owner Doug Putman to save over 100 stores, administrators PwC announced a deal could not be made.

Wilko competitor B&M has agreed to buy 51 of Wilko’s buildings and it has been reported that Poundland is also considering taking on some sites, but it is likely the stores would be run under the buyers’ own brands.

PwC’s Zelf Hussain, a joint administrator, said: “The dedication shown by all team members during this period has been hugely humbling and we are grateful for the patience and understanding they have shown.

“As with those who have already been given notice of redundancy, we will guide and support those team members impacted over the coming weeks through the redundancy claims process.

“We also continue to collaborate closely with relevant agencies and engage with any potential employers to help facilitate a quick return into new employment for those impacted.

“We continue to work with potential buyers for different parts of the business and are confident of completing transactions in the coming days.”

