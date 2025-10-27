Berwick Chamber of Trade has launched its Christmas loyalty scheme for the seventh year.

Last year, there were 15 winners who shared a prize fund of £1,000. This year, the prize fund has increased to £1,400 and will increase the number of prize winners to 23.

Stephen Scott, chair of Berwick Chamber of Trade, said: “Following the success of the previous schemes, we have decided to repeat the scheme this year.

"It aims to encourage people to use local businesses in the run up to Christmas and to reward those that do by giving shoppers a chance to win several prizes.”

Stephen Scott, chair, Berwick Chamber of Trade, and Stuart Millar, Partner at Greaves West & Ayre.

So far, there are around 100 businesses in and around Berwick who have agreed to participate in the scheme; these may be shops, cafes, bars, and service businesses.

Every time customers spend £10 or more on a single sale then they will be offered a stamp for their loyalty card for every £10 spent. Collect 10 stamps and customers can enter their card into a prize draw.

The loyalty scheme will run until Wednesday, December 31. The prizes will be valued at £200, £100, and £50 in vouchers which can be spent in any of the participating businesses before February 28, 2026.

All participating businesses will have a poster displayed to show their membership of the scheme.

Stephen added: “Businesses have been very positive about the scheme, especially those that have been involved before. We hope local people will be too by using the great local businesses in Berwick and at the same time showing their support.

"I would also like to pass on my thanks to Greaves West & Ayre, Derrants, Printspot who have offered to provide financial support to the scheme again this year, and also to GoFibre who are new sponsors this year.”

Businesses that want to join in should contact the Chamber of Trade.