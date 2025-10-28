The owner of a sustainable bridal shop in Morpeth is celebrating double recognition at the UK Small Business Awards.

Eleanor Richardson, owner of Bridal Reloved Morpeth, has been named a finalist in two prestigious categories at this year’s awards, as she is up for the titles of Best Wedding Dress Business and Female Entrepreneur of the Year.

Eleanor opened her bridal shop in 2022 and has since built a thriving boutique in the heart of Sanderson Arcade.

The studio specialises in pre-loved and ex-sample designer wedding dresses, giving luxury gowns a second life while offering brides affordable, sustainable, and stylish options.

Her approach to ethical bridal fashion has helped redefine the local wedding industry by making sustainability both accessible and elegant.

In addition to running the boutique, Eleanor is the founder of Eleri Noa Couture, her own sustainable bridal label, and manages Sew What UK, an in-house seamstress service offering expert alterations.

Beyond business, she plays an active role in her community, volunteering with the local Scout group, supporting Morpeth’s Litter Picking initiative, and performing in musical theatre, all while being a dedicated parent to her son.

Eleanor said: “To be recognised nationally in both categories is truly an honour. I’m passionate about creating a bridal experience that’s personal, inclusive, and planet-friendly, and this recognition celebrates that vision.

"I hope it inspires other women to follow their passion and build businesses with purpose.”

The winners of the UK Small Business Awards 2025 will be announced later this year, recognising outstanding innovation, community impact, and entrepreneurial spirit across the country.