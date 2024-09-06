A brand new family-run shop dedicated to official Harry Potter gifts and merchandise is opening in Alnwick.

Bowring Hepple Black was born from the owner’s love of the boy wizard and his adventures at Hogwarts.

It only made sense to share that love with fellow ‘Wizarding World’ fans in the shadow of Northumberland’s own Harry Potter film location.

Nearby Alnwick Castle was the location for the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 2001 film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and the 2002 film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was also filmed on location at Alnwick Castle in autumn 2000.

Bowring Hepple Black on Narrowgate, Alnwick.

One of the owners, Sarah, said: “Being such fans of Harry Potter ourselves, we are delighted to be opening our Harry Potter merchandise shop in Alnwick. As well as so many fans coming to visit the Castle every year, our town has such a magical feel to it and we want our shop to be as much of an experience for local fans as it will be for tourists who love these iconic books and films”.

The plan is for the shop to be open seven days a week and with a small team in place to help bring their vision to life, the owners are moving forward with their exciting plans for the shop.

“Members of the community and our neighbours on the Narrowgate have been so welcoming already,” Sarah added. “It’s been such a confidence boost for us as we’ve been working hard to transform the shop over the last few weeks.”

Bowring Hepple Black is aiming to become a hub of wizarding activity in the town and will be open from Saturday, September 7.

Updates and plans can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages (@bhbwitchcraftandwizardry).