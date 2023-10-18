Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It will close on Saturday, November 4 before reopening in the nearby former location of Buzz Bingo on Saturday, November 11.

The new location has over 21,000sq ft of sales space and an additional outdoor garden centre area, which is nearly 4,000sq ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for B&M said: “We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store. We are really excited to get the doors open very soon.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&M will open in this former bingo hall in November. (Photo by Google)

As part of the opening of the new store, Cramlington Foodbank representatives have been invited along on the first day to cut the ribbon and collect a donation.

The spokesperson said: “Cramlington Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.