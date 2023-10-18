News you can trust since 1854
B&M to relocate its store in Cramlington to bigger location elsewhere in Manor Walks next month

Discount retailer B&M has confirmed when it will relocate its Manor Walks store in Cramlington.
By Craig Buchan
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST
It will close on Saturday, November 4 before reopening in the nearby former location of Buzz Bingo on Saturday, November 11.

The new location has over 21,000sq ft of sales space and an additional outdoor garden centre area, which is nearly 4,000sq ft.

A spokesperson for B&M said: “We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store. We are really excited to get the doors open very soon.”

B&M will open in this former bingo hall in November. (Photo by Google)B&M will open in this former bingo hall in November. (Photo by Google)
As part of the opening of the new store, Cramlington Foodbank representatives have been invited along on the first day to cut the ribbon and collect a donation.

The spokesperson said: “Cramlington Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

