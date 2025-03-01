B&M to move into Homebase store in Berwick with spring date scheduled for opening

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 1st Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 06:46 BST

B&M has confirmed that it plans to open a new, second store in Berwick this May.

A spokesperson for B&M verified that ‘the store is currently scheduled to open on May 30’, replacing the former Homebase outlet at the Tweedmouth Retail Park.

The new B&M will become the home store’s second location in Berwick, adding to their existing shop on Castlegate in the town centre. It is not expected that the opening will impact the current store.

This comes after the news that DIY giant, Homebase collapsed into administration in November 2024. This followed with the confirmed closure of a number of Homebase stores across the UK earlier this month, leaving no remaining stores in the North East.

Although a number of stores were saved and turned into The Range, Berwick was not amongst these and closed in February.

