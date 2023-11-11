B&M opens bigger new store featuring an outdoor garden centre at Manor Walks in Cramlington
It has relocated to the former bingo hall at Manor Walks shopping centre from its previous unit at Westmorland Retail Park, which is also run by Manor Walks.
The new store has a larger floor space and an additional outdoor garden centre area.
A spokesperson for B&M said: “We wanted a bigger and better store for our customers, giving them even more big, branded products.”
“We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”
Jeff Reid, chair of Manor Walks owners Advance Northumberland, said: "It is great to see businesses expanding and creating new jobs in the local area.
"The investment demonstrates business confidence in Manor Walks, which has had its challenges over recent years, and it is positive that we are giving the old bingo hall a new lease of life."
Lee Farrier, head of commercial and workspace at Advance Northumberland, added: "B&M is one of our most popular retailers and this additional new letting demonstrates how popular Manor Walks and the adjoining Westmorland Retail Park are, and it is positive that businesses want to trade here.
“This new store is a major boost for our loyal customers and will enhance the current retail experience on site
"Manor Walks has long been a valued destination for our local customers and Advance Northumberland as the landlord is excited to reaffirm its presence as a thriving retail hub for the area."