A new B&M has launched in Berwick having been unveiled by a local charity.

The town’s second B&M opened at 8am on Friday morning on the Tweedbank Retail Park, creating some 14 jobs for local people.

The discount retailer has taken possession of a previous Homebase which has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries, health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games and gifts, and the store will have its own garden centre selling plants and gardening essentials.

The official opening of the new B&M store in Berwick.

Ahead of the launch, colleagues were asked nominate a local charity to unveil the new store in recognition of the work they do for the community.

The team chose Berwick Community Trust. Established in 2004, the charity works exclusively for the benefit of the town through a broad programme of projects and services, and to date the trust has invested over £3m in Berwick.

Their team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping them to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

The B&M team.

“A big thank you to the team at the Berwick Community Trust who helped us open the store; we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”

The existing B&M in Berwick town centre on Castlegate will also remain operating.