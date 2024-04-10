Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of ImpressU Joanne Trewick had announced on social media that the shop would close due a decline in footfall attributed to Market Place construction work, the closure of Keel Row, and the growth of online shopping.

It will now be staying open under the new ownership of Mohammad Walid, while Joanne has rebranded her Facebook page to Roobies Fashion and Gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 58-year-old from Blyth said: “I am just going to wind down for a little while but I just wanted to keep my Facebook page going, and I will be selling some slightly different stock than Mohammad’s got in the shop.

ImpressU on Market Street will remain open after a buyer was found. (Photo by ImpressU)

“I am going to give him as much support as I can because I would love to see my shop go on. I would love to see ImpressU carry on for years without me.”

Mohammad decided to take over the shop as his contract at his current job will soon run out, he is “positive” that the town centre is a good place to run a business.

He said: “When people come I always ask them what they want and what they expect because I am new. I am totally new to this.

“I am trying to have people in mind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I always give priority to the customers. Anything they say, I will always respect, and I go according to their views.