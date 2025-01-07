Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Treetop Toys has announced that bookings are live for its first children’s craft sessions this January, themed around Arctic wildlife.

The hour-long creative sessions will take place in the sustainable toy shop in Berwick and will be guided through written instructions. A member of staff will also be on hand to help the children and their adult helper.

Owner, Catherine Bauer explained she intends to have monthly, seasonal themes and that next month’s sessions could be based around jungle wildlife.

She said: “We’re really excited about these classes.

Owner of Treetop Toys, Catherine Bauer, and Arctic themed crafts.

"We have run things like this before at our shop in Melrose and it’s amazing how the children all interpret the prompts differently and you end up with ten completely different pictures – its very much down to them how they want to complete it.”

On the inspiration behind the sessions, she added: “People had been asking us for some place to come and do something like that with the kids, we have worked for the national trust in the past, and we've done them with adults in the past which we also might possibly do.

“We've always wanted to have a place that was more than just a shop, but somewhere people can come and do something.”

The first class will take place on January 15 for toddlers and then four sessions will take place on January 18 for older children, split into age groups.

Those wanting to attend can book via Instagram, the website or by popping into the store on Marygate, Berwick.