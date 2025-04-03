Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beadnell Village Shop has reopened under new family ownership with the addition of a cafe overlooking the sea coming soon.

The business opened on Saturday as Beadnell Village Shop and Edgewater Cafe, in time for the tourist season. The shop has been fully refurbished with a takeaway deli and cafe, located behind the shop, to open over the next couple of months.

Emma Graham and her mum and dad, Val and Les, and brother and sister, Daniel and Rachelle, have taken the shop under their wing after fond childhood memories of the village.

Emma said: “The business will be ran by my family who have been involved in the hospitality industry for many years. We've holidayed in Beadnell since we were all kids and it's great to now be a big part of the place we all love.

“Our plan for the shop it to keep its quite similar to how it's always been, stocking the essentials for residents and holidaymakers. We will introduce more fresh meat, fish, fruit and veg, as well as gifts and plenty of buckets and spades. We're keen to take suggestions from locals to what they might like to see.

“Edgewater Cafe is next on the list, this is situated behind the village shop and we're very lucky to have beautiful views across the sea towards the Farne Islands and lovely outdoor space to enjoy in the summer months as well as indoor seating.

“The take away deli is something we think will be a great addition to the village. Passers by can grab a sandwich, cake, teas and coffee to take to the beach or on their walk.”