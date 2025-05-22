Alnwick’s iconic Barter Books has been nominated for the title of the ‘most beautiful bookstore in the world’.

Uniquely placed within an old train station, the quirky bookshop is a famous Northumberland tourist attraction and is now up for the annual 1000 Libraries Award.

Barter Books was one of 30 shops shortlisted and was then successfully nominated, in a process based on design and architectural considerations, as well as internet popularity metrics, to compete in the bookstore category.

Vinny Phan, founder of 1000 Libraries, a global media company celebrating book culture and promoting the importance of libraries and bookstores, commented on what made Barter Books stand out.

He said: “When we spoke with Neil, the general manager at Barter Books, what came through was the genuine love for what they do in the store.

"He shared how the space has become more than just a bookshop, more of a meeting point for the town, and a communal space in Alnwick where locals and visitors alike feel at home.

“The founders, Stuart and Mary have truly created something special. From the model train running above the shelves to the cosy fireplaces, the in-house café, and the well-loved “Famous Writers” mural, every detail adds charm and reflects their passion for books and creativity.

“We felt that Barter Books truly embodies what a bookstore can be, a welcoming and community-rooted space that keeps the love of reading alive in a meaningful way. It is no wonder that Barter Books has been very popular in England and with international travellers.”

Mary Manley, founding director of Barter Books, added: “I can only say we're absolutely thrilled to have been nominated for 'most beautiful book place'. Thrilled but a bit surprised!

“As the founding director, I have to admit that yes, I'm very proud of the bookshop and its staff. And I could give you a lot of reasons why I'm proud of it. Including that yes, I like the way it looks. But beautiful? Only wish!”

People can now vote for their favourite, and results will be revealed July 21 in three categories: Top 10 Beautiful Libraries, Top 10 Beautiful Bookstores, and Top 10 Beautiful Book-cafés.