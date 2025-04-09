Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RNLI’s Amble lifeboat gift shop is set to reopen for business as the station gears up for the 2025 tourist season.

Run by a team of volunteers the popular shop on the Radcliffe Quay, the shop will reopen on Saturday, April 12 offering gifts and souvenirs with all profits helping to save lives at sea.

Volunteer boat guides are on hand to show people around the lifeboats, including the life-saving charity’s all-weather Shannon class lifeboat. Shop manager, Margaret Douglas explained the RNLI relies on these volunteers to keep its shops open.

She added: “The lifeboat station is always a popular destination for Amble visitors and holidaymakers, so we’re delighted to be open again for business for the 2025 season, serving customers and showing them around the lifeboats.

"We’re always grateful for people’s support and by buying gifts, customers are making an invaluable contribution to the RNLI and helping to saves lives at sea.”