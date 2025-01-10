Amble branch of Co-op to close
The chain convenience store, located in Queen Street is expected to close on February 22 after the company carried out reviews of their locations across the UK.
A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “We carry-out reviews of our existing store locations, and sometimes, and only after very careful consideration, do we take the difficult decision to close a store.
The site currently has 11 staff members who have already been informed of the closure.
The spokesperson added: "Our store in Queen Street, Amble, will close. Our priority is to fully support colleagues, who have been informed, and we would like to thank the community for its support of this store.”
The shop remains open for the time being, and close-by Co-op locations include, Hadston, Widdrington and Alnwick.
