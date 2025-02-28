Undoubtedly, many boutiques, supermarkets and department stores and cafes have come and gone in the market town – however here are the six that people miss the most.
1. Collectables
Collectables, formerly on Bondgate Within, came out on top as the biggest loss to Alnwick. The downstairs shop was filled with quirky gifts and handbags, however it was the cafe and tearooms upstairs that people missed the most. (Photo: Jane Coltman) Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Rays Menswear
Rays Menswear was a big miss amongst readers - with many praising the late owner of 40 years, Ray Johnson and his partner Ken Lawrie for their kindness, helpfulness and fashion expertise. (Photo: Connor Clark) Photo: Connor Clark
3. Woolworths
Missed all over the country, the Alnwick Woolworths is no exception. Closing in 2008, the department store traded from 1953 on Bondgate Within selling everything from clothing, groceries to household goods. Photo: Northumberland Gazette
4. Iceland
Frozen food specialist's, Iceland closed their Alnwick branch at the end of 2018 but many still wish the store would come back today. (Photo: Jane Coltman) Photo: Jane Coltman
