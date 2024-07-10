Alnwick department store unveils new Jellycat Shop
Jellycat, the beloved brand of soft toys, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, the team at Robinson’s has spent months meticulously planning and designing an exciting space that showcases over 1,000 of these beloved soft toys.
The ‘Jellycat Shop’ is now open, and has been an exciting addition to the store and town centre.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by a delightful array of Jellycat's signature soft toys – known as ‘Jellies’. The collection includes fun and quirky ranges like 'Amuseables' and 'Succulents,' featuring an adorable variety of animals, food items, sporting goods, and more. Each toy is crafted in Jellycat's distinctive, super-soft style.
The Jellycat shop is open during Robinson’s standard opening hours from 9.30am until 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 11am until 4pm on Sundays. You can also browse their full range online here.
