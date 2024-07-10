Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick department store Robinson’s is now home to a new Jellycat wonderland.

Jellycat, the beloved brand of soft toys, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, the team at Robinson’s has spent months meticulously planning and designing an exciting space that showcases over 1,000 of these beloved soft toys.

The ‘Jellycat Shop’ is now open, and has been an exciting addition to the store and town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Step inside and you'll be greeted by a delightful array of Jellycat's signature soft toys – known as ‘Jellies’. The collection includes fun and quirky ranges like 'Amuseables' and 'Succulents,' featuring an adorable variety of animals, food items, sporting goods, and more. Each toy is crafted in Jellycat's distinctive, super-soft style.