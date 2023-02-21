News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Allstars surprise shoppers at Sainsbury's as they perform a flash mob

Choir group, Alnwick Allstars, brought a little bit of happiness to shoppers on Sunday after performing a flash mob.

By Charlie Watson
14 minutes ago - 1 min read

The aisles of Sainsbury’s were filled with ABBA songs as the keen singers aimed to bring joy to the community and to promote Alnwick Story Fest which is set to go ahead this weekend.

During Story Fest, the choir will be involved in the fringe festival, where they will perform in The White Swan and share their story in the hopes of encouraging creativity within Alnwick.

The flash mob went down a treat with people doing their weekly shop and was thoroughly enjoyed by those performing.

Alnwick Allstars have been sponsored by Alnwick Garden.
Here’s a video of the performance.

