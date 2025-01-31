Aldi stores in Blyth and Cramlington to get parcel collection and returns lockers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of the supermarket’s partnership with parcel locker provider, InPost, customers can collect and return online orders at the Blyth and Cramlington stores.
The supermarket first trialled the lockers at 22 UK stores an December 2023. Following positive feedback, over 260 InPost lockers have been installed across Aldi UK stores.
Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi, said: “Our customers value convenience, which is why we’re expanding the availability of InPost lockers across more Aldi stores.
“By adding lockers at more locations nationwide, customers can collect or return parcels seamlessly while picking up their shopping at Aldi.”
Neil Kuschel, CEO at InPost, said: “Our partnership with Aldi reflects our shared commitment to providing quick, easy and accessible parcel collection and returns.
“We’re excited to see how this collaboration will enhance the shopping experience, reduce the cost and continue to meet the growing consumer demand for secure, sustainable, and seamless parcel solutions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.