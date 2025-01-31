Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is installing parcel collection and returns lockers outside stores in South East Northumberland.

As part of the supermarket’s partnership with parcel locker provider, InPost, customers can collect and return online orders at the Blyth and Cramlington stores.

The supermarket first trialled the lockers at 22 UK stores an December 2023. Following positive feedback, over 260 InPost lockers have been installed across Aldi UK stores.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi, said: “Our customers value convenience, which is why we’re expanding the availability of InPost lockers across more Aldi stores.

New InPost lockers will be installed at the Blyth and Cramlington stores.

“By adding lockers at more locations nationwide, customers can collect or return parcels seamlessly while picking up their shopping at Aldi.”

Neil Kuschel, CEO at InPost, said: “Our partnership with Aldi reflects our shared commitment to providing quick, easy and accessible parcel collection and returns.

“We’re excited to see how this collaboration will enhance the shopping experience, reduce the cost and continue to meet the growing consumer demand for secure, sustainable, and seamless parcel solutions.”