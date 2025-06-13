Accidental Bookshop in Alnwick celebrates Independent Bookshop Week with author events
Independent Bookshop Week aims to highlight the vital role independent bookshops play in their communities, and to encourage consumers to shop for their summer reads with their local spots.
On Tuesday, June 17 The Accidental Bookshop will welcome Rachel Louise Driscoll, author of Nephthys: A spellbinding tale of Egyptian myths and gothic family secrets. Tickets are available now and include a welcome drink.
On Saturday, June 21 from 11am, Kimberley Addams, one of the bookshops bestsellers for her series set on Lindisfarne will be attending and signing books in a free-to-attend event.
Customers will also be in with an exclusive early chance to get hold of the next book in the Love Forever Lindisfarne.
Fiona Erskine, Losing Control author will also be signing books on Saturday 21st at 2pm. Later on from 4pm will be a listening party for Brian Bilston’s new album with Catenary Wires.
