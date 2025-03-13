A man from Whitley Bay was left stunned after discovering he had won a £15,000 cash prize in an online competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Christensen, a car paint sprayer, won the money in car competition company, BOTB’s weekly Lifestyle Competition. The 22-year-old was at work when he received a video call from presenter Christian Williams, who broke the news.

He said: “When I spoke with Christian, I was in that much shock I didn’t know what to say. I’ve never won anything before, so to win £15,000 is outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I told my girlfriend, she was chuffed to bits. She’s been wanting to go to Africa, so maybe this is the chance!”

Presenter, Christian Williams told Liam he had won the £15,000 prize on a video call.

Christian added: “It’s always brilliant to see someone’s reaction when they realise they’re a winner. Liam was completely taken aback and struggling how to spend it – but that’s a great problem to have

"Whether it’s a holiday, a car, or something completely unexpected, I’m sure he’ll enjoy every penny of it.”