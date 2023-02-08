News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
22 top-rated Northumberland and North Tyneside florists.

22 great florists in Northumberland and North Tyneside for Valentine's Day or wedding flowers, according to Google

Flowers are always a great gift for that special someone.

By Craig Buchan
17 hours ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 9:59am

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we thought it would be worth highlighting some of the florists in Northumberland and North Tyneside with top Google reviews.

Luckily there are some great florists in the region, so there is no need to resort to a petrol station forecourt if you want to give your loved one a beautiful bouquet this year.

Some do fantastic wedding flowers too!

1. Cornflower Blue, Whitley Bay

4.9/5 on Google. 68 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Apple Blossom, Blyth

4.8/5 on Google. 92 reviews.

Photo: Apple Blossom via Google

Photo Sales

3. Rose's, Bedlington

4.4/5 on Google. 21 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Art of Flowers, Blyth

4.9/5 on Google. 131 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
NorthumberlandNorth TynesideGoogle