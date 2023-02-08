22 great florists in Northumberland and North Tyneside for Valentine's Day or wedding flowers, according to Google
Flowers are always a great gift for that special someone.
By Craig Buchan
17 hours ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 9:59am
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we thought it would be worth highlighting some of the florists in Northumberland and North Tyneside with top Google reviews.
Luckily there are some great florists in the region, so there is no need to resort to a petrol station forecourt if you want to give your loved one a beautiful bouquet this year.
Some do fantastic wedding flowers too!
Page 1 of 6