10 top Northumberland florists for gorgeous Mother's Day flowers from 2025 Google ratings

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:14 BST
Nothing says ‘happy Mother’s Day’ like a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Northumberland is home to some of the most talented florists, offering stunning arrangements that are guaranteed to make your mum feel special and appreciated.

Here’s our guide to ten of the best florists in Northumberland for Mother’s Day flowers in 2025, according to Google ratings.

Northumberland is filled with brilliant florists to get that perfect Mother's Day bunch.

1. Northumberland florists

Northumberland is filled with brilliant florists to get that perfect Mother's Day bunch. Photo: google

Photo Sales
4.9 stars out of 97 Google reviews.

2. Sarah's Florist (Ashington)

4.9 stars out of 97 Google reviews. Photo: google

Photo Sales
4.8 stars out of 127 Google reviews.

3. Apple Blossom (Blyth)

4.8 stars out of 127 Google reviews. Photo: google

Photo Sales
4.8 stars out of 90 Google reviews.

4. Northumbrian Flowers (Hexham)

4.8 stars out of 90 Google reviews. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandGoogle
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice