Seahouses WI, Meeting

Judith Stephenson, president of Seahouses WI, opened the meeting and welcomed our guest for the evening, Stuart Walton.

Stuart gave us a most entertaining insight into life and music in a talk entitled Nashville To New Orleans.

This really was a musical journey, with historical interest too coming from the way of life and the local people of the area.

It also included views of Graceland, the former home of ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ Elvis Presley.

Mr and Mrs Walton had travelled by Amtrak and this, in itself, proved to be full of local scenes and music.

The various types of dancing and music, including the blues, jazz, Cajun, Zydeco and rock ‘n’ roll were explained.

They featured together with photographs and the names of interesting people – ‘Fats’, to name one of them.

We also heard about Martin Luther King’s memorial.

A diagram of the journey was included, thus enabling members to track the trip, which had been of 15 days’ duration.

Mrs Hart gave the vote of thanks for what had proved to be a most interesting evening, offering so many scenes and music of that part of the United States of America.

The raffle was won by Helen Fisher and Lynne Dawson.

The competition ‘N’ was won by Peggy Wood, Marjorie Turner and Doreen Edmisson.

After refreshments, the business part of the meeting commenced with the minutes of our previous meeting and correspondence.

Future dates include a stroll around Alnwick on August 8, A hundred Years of Food on September 15, and a new members’ evening on September 11.

A car treasure hunt takes place on September 16, and there is Hardanger embroidery on September 26, these taking place at Cresswell House.

There will be poetry and cake at Cambo Village Hall on September 27, an organised trip to Bowes Museum on October 10, and a willow reindeer making event on November 9.

Our branch of the WI hopes to visit the local Armstrong Museum on Friday, September 7, with tea at Carnaby’s afterwards.

North Sunderland and Seahouses Gardening Association annual village show is scheduled for Saturday, September 1, to be held at Seahouses School in James Street.

Andy Craig is coming to us on October 2 to show us some local photography, always very interesting.

Finally, last but not least, our Annual Strawberry Tea (open to everybody) will be held in the Methodist Church Seahouses, on August 23, at 2.30pm.

There will be a raffle, cake stall and book stall, as well as refreshments for children.