Seahouses WI, Meeting

The last meeting of North Sunderland and Seahouses WI was a celebration, being 94 years since it was founded. We had visitors from other branches, plus entertainment.

Chairman Judith Stephenson welcomed all present, about 50, and introduced Fiddlezonly.

They were a lively group. Their music kept us happy and tapping. All the tunes were country and western type.

After the vote of thanks for a very happy hour, we sat down to a delicious supper. Our beautiful birthday cake, baked by Nora Milehan and decorated, was enjoyed by all.

Our visit to the Alnwick Playhouse pantomime had been a great success. The next pub lunch was to be on February 24, at the Horseshoes Inn, Rennington.

Future dates include the spring council meeting in Newcastle on April 7, food and flowers at Stannington on April 19, a visit to the Mining Institute in Newcastle on March 8, a quiz at Shilbottle on March 21, the darts and dominoes final at Stannington on April 16, and the bowls competition at Breamish Hall on April 25.

To support the Alleviating Lonlioness campaign, Cramlington WI is starting a coffee morning every Friday at the Welcome Chapel, from 10am.

The federation trip to Denman WI College will be July 2-5.

The results of our competition were: 1 Sheila Young; 2 Sheila Dickson; 3 Nora Mileham.

Our next meeting is on Tuesday, March 6. We will have a pie and peas supper. Do come and join us. It will be a celebration of 100 years of the Northumberland Federation.