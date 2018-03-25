Seahouses Probus Club is seeking to expand its membership as it prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year.

The Probus movement has its origins in the Rotary organisation and was initially formed in the UK at Welwyn Garden City over 50 years ago and now has thousands of branches worldwide, including Australia, New Zealand, the USA, Africa and Asia.

In 1965 Fred Carnhill had the idea of forming a club for retired and semi-retired, professionals business people and anyone who had had some measure of responsibility in any field of endeavour with the primary objective of promoting fellowship through an extension of their interests. Fred approached Rotary in Welwyn Garden City for help with his project and the rest is history.

The name Probus was suggested for two reasons – first it is an amalgam of the words professional and business and secondly, Probus is actually the Latin word for honest or virtuous, hence the English word “probity”. All Probus organisations are autonomous and there is no central organisation, apart from the production of a quarterly magazine for members.

Seahouses Probus Club meets at 10am on the first Wednesday of every month at the Olde Ship Inn just above the harbour to listen to various speakers and afterwards, should they so wish, socialise further over a drink or lunch. There are also interesting trips away, interactions with other Probus clubs and an annual dinner with partners.

The 25th anniversary will be celebrated later in the year with a special Champagne event prior to the annual lunch with partners. Anyone interested in joining Probus can contact either Fraser Suffield on 01665 576236 or Tony Willis on 01665 720170.