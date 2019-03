A few of our readers recognised some faces from Amble Middle School.

Amanda Bishell was one of them, but she can’t remember the two lads at the front. From the left it’s Aidan Charlton, Andrew McQuillan, Ben Hogg and Simon Wright.

It looks like the picture was about the annual egg decorating competition. If you can name the others, email northumberland.gazette@jpimedia.co.uk or telephone 01665 602234.