June Davison recognised her daughter Julia, pictured back, in this photograph from Acklington First School, which we republished last month.

Left to right are: Craig Mitchell; Anthony Moses; Barry ?; Joanne Johnson and Cheryl Bithell. Front, left to right, are: Michelle Safaie; Roslyn Thompson; Julia Davison; Andrew Amory; James Lacewood and Andrew Tait.

