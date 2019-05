Gary Davis stopped by the Horseshoe Forge in Ford with a pair of horse-drawn gypsy caravans on his tour around north Northumberland and the Borders last week.

It was a photo opportunity in a picturesque spot that he could not resist.

He has toured around the region for 18 years to give a quick local history lesson to the many tourists who stop and ask questions.

The horseshoe forge is now an antiques and rare books business.