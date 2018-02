A group for unpaid family carers has moved to a new venue.

The Rothbury Carers Group, run by Carers Northumberland, has relocated to Tomlinson’s Café in Bridge Street, Rothbury.

It meets on the last Wednesday of the month, from 2pm to 3.30pm, to give support to carers and share experiences for unpaid family and friend carers in the area. The friendly group always welcomes new members.

The next meeting is on Wednesday, February 28. Why not pop along?