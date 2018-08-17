Remembering Great War rail battalions

A new exhibition will be on display at Aln Valley Railway until November.

The display, which will be in the museum at the Lionheart Station attraction, features The North Eastern Railway Battalions in the First World War.

In particular, it features the two with local connections: the 17th (Service) Battalion Northumberland Fusiliers (NER) Pioneers, and the 32nd Reserve Battalion (NER).

The exhibition, made especially for the museum, has been researched and produced by AVR member Vera Mallon, whose late brother was a well-known local railway historian and photographer.

To commemorate the end of the First World War in November 1918, the illustrated exhibition will be on show until the end of the year.

The museum is open on all days when the railway is operating. There is no charge for entry. For more about the exhibition visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk