Girlguiding was the name of the game in this picture from 1988.

It shows Guides at Embleton in August 30 years ago, and they look to be talking to a dignitary.

But who is in the picture and what is going on?

If you can help us identify anyone we would love to hear from you.

Contact the Gazette on 01665 602234 or email northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk