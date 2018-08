This week’s remember when picture leads us to Amble and Coquet High School’s play in July 1988.

It shows some of the students dressed up for the production – but what was it that they staged?

And who are the budding thespians in the picture?

We would love to find out more about it. Email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk or contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723.